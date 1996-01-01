College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Factoring Polynomials
Use a General Strategy for Factoring Polynomials
Problem
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x^2 y−16y+32−2x^2
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
A General Factoring Strategy
by the Sciences
121 views
Factor using multiple strategies
by LearnZillion
36 views
Use a general strategy for factoring polynomials
by the Sciences
72 views
Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 1
by patrickJMT
44 views
Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 2
by patrickJMT
46 views
❖ Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 3 ❖
by patrickJMT
73 views
Factoring Trinomials (A quadratic Trinomial) by Trial and Error
by patrickJMT
55 views
Factoring Trinomials by Trial and Error - Ex 2
by patrickJMT
44 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.