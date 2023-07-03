Skip to main content
College Algebra
6. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Determine Whether an Ordered Pair is a Solution of a Linear System
Problem 16
Solve each problem using a system of equations. A company sells recordable CDs for $0.80 each and play-only CDs for $0.60 each. The company receives $76.00 for an order of 100 CDs. However, the customer neglected to specify how many of each type to send. Determine the number of each type of CD that should be sent.

