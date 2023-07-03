Solve each problem using a system of equations. A company sells recordable CDs for $0.80 each and play-only CDs for $0.60 each. The company receives $76.00 for an order of 100 CDs. However, the customer neglected to specify how many of each type to send. Determine the number of each type of CD that should be sent.
