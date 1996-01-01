Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 6+2 ln x=5
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Using Logarithmic Properties to Solve Equations with a bite sized video explanation from