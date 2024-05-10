Skip to main content
0. Review of Algebra
4h 16m
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions
34m
Exponents
32m
Polynomials Intro
19m
Multiplying Polynomials
36m
Factoring Polynomials
1m
Radical Expressions
15m
Simplifying Radical Expressions
35m
Rationalize Denominator
15m
Rational Exponents
4m
1. Equations & Inequalities
3h 18m
Worksheet
Linear Equations
31m
Rational Equations
21m
The Imaginary Unit
6m
Powers of i
11m
Complex Numbers
36m
Intro to Quadratic Equations
18m
The Square Root Property
11m
Completing the Square
12m
The Quadratic Formula
18m
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
9m
Linear Inequalities
20m
2. Graphs of Equations
1h 31m
Worksheet
Graphs and Coordinates
7m
Two-Variable Equations
23m
Lines
1m
3. Functions
2h 17m
Worksheet
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
35m
Common Functions
5m
Transformations
45m
Function Operations
21m
Function Composition
29m
4. Polynomial Functions
1h 44m
Worksheet
Quadratic Functions
39m
Understanding Polynomial Functions
34m
Graphing Polynomial Functions
30m
Dividing Polynomials
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
5. Rational Functions
1h 23m
Worksheet
Introduction to Rational Functions
9m
Asymptotes
35m
Graphing Rational Functions
38m
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
2h 28m
Worksheet
Introduction to Exponential Functions
9m
Graphing Exponential Functions
25m
The Number e
8m
Introduction to Logarithms
22m
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
18m
Properties of Logarithms
27m
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
35m
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
4h 6m
Worksheet
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations
1m
Introduction to Matrices
1m
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
1m
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
42m
8. Conic Sections
2h 23m
Worksheet
Introduction to Conic Sections
5m
Circles
15m
Ellipses: Standard Form
33m
Parabolas
36m
Hyperbolas at the Origin
40m
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
12m
9. Sequences, Series, & Induction
1h 19m
Worksheet
Sequences
40m
Arithmetic Sequences
23m
Geometric Sequences
15m
10. Combinatorics & Probability
1h 41m
Worksheet
Factorials
11m
Combinatorics
43m
Probability
46m
5. Rational Functions
Introduction to Rational Functions
Next video
College Algebra
5. Rational Functions
Introduction to Rational Functions
Video duration:
6m
Play a video:
Next video
