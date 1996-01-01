5. Rational Functions
Introduction to Rational Functions
Find the domain of the rational function. Then, write it in lowest terms.
Find the domain of the rational function. Then, write it in lowest terms.
Provide a short answer to each question. What is the domain of the function ƒ(x)=1/x? What is its range?
Provide a short answer to each question. Is ƒ(x)=1/x^2 an even or an odd function? What symmetry does its graph exhibit?
In Exercises 1–8, find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=(x+7)/(x^2+49)
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20. As x -> -2^+, f(x) -> __
In Exercises 21–36, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=x/(x+4)
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate descrip-tion in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=(x^2-16)/(x+4)
In Exercises 21–36, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. r(x)=(x^2+4x−21)/(x+7)
In Exercises 37–44, find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=12x/(3x^2+1)
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. See Example 4. ƒ(x)=(x^2+1)/(x^2+9)
In Exercises 45–56, use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x^2 to graph each rational function. h(x)=1/x2 − 4
In Exercises 55–56, use transformations of f(x) = (1/x) or f(x) = (1/x^2) to graph each rational function. g(x) = 1/(x + 2)^2 - 1
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(3x^2+x−4)/(2x^2−5x)
