Skip to main content
College Algebra
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
College Algebra
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Use the Product Rule
Next problem
1:19 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–12, find each absolute value. |4|
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.