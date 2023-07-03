Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsPolynomial Functions and Their GraphsIdentify Polynomial Functions
10:22 minutes
Problem 52
Textbook Question

Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-2x^4+7x^3-4x^2-4x

Verified Solution
clock
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
1:35m

Watch next

Master Definition of a Polynomial Function with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
01:35
Definition of a Polynomial Function
Pearson
182
2:30
Degrees and Leading Coefficients in Polynomials
Pearson
154
4
01:26
What Is a Polynomial?
Pearson
104
2
1
Identifying Polynomials
Pearson
115
1
09:52
Polynomial... or NOT?! Recognizing Polynomials, the degree and some Terminology
patrickJMT
211
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.