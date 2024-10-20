4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
- Textbook QuestionGraph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. See Example 1. ƒ(x)=1/2(x-2)^2+4276views
- Textbook QuestionFor each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=-(x-2)(x-5)343views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=(x^2+7)/x^3323views
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. 343views9rank
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. 365views9rank
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. 524views3rank
Determine the end behavior of the given polynomial function. 710views2rank
Match the given polynomial function to its graph based on end behavior. 783views3rank
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero. 360views4rank
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero. 547views3rank
Determine the maximum number of turning points for the given polynomial function. 550views4rank
Based ONLY on the maximum number of turning points, which of the following graphs could NOT be the graph of the given function? 309views2rank
The given term represents the leading term of some polynomial function. Determine the end behavior and the maximum number of turning points. 314views1rank
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=5x^2+6x^3587views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. g(x)=7x^5−πx^3+1/5 x324views