Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra1. Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraExponents and Scientific NotationThe Negative-Exponent Rule
1:31 minutes
Problem 122
Textbook Question

Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (38+99) +1 = 38+(99+1)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
20views
Was this helpful?
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.