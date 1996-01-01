Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra1. Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraFactoring PolynomialsFactor the Difference of Squares
Problem 27
Concept Check When directed to completely factor the polynomial 4x^2y^5-8xy^3,a student wrote 2xy^3(2xy^2-4). When the teacher did not give him full credit, he complained because when his answer is multiplied out, the result is the original polynomial. Give the correct answer.

