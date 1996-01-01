College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
3. Functions and Graphs
Transformations of Functions
Use Reflections to Graph Functions
Reflect linear equations
by LearnZillion
39 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Reflect linear equations
by LearnZillion
39 views
Hide transcripts
M8: Reflection Across the y-Axis
by Pearson
1
17 views
Hide transcripts
Format for Reflection of Function Graphs Across the y-Axis
by Pearson
28 views
Hide transcripts
Reflection Across the x-Axis
by Pearson
23 views
Hide transcripts
Reflect points over the x and y axes
by LearnZillion
24 views
Hide transcripts
Transforming Algebraic Functions: Shifting, Stretching, and Reflecting
by Professor Dave Explains
25 views
Hide transcripts
Format for Reflection of Function Graphs Across the x-Axis
by Pearson
21 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.