3. Functions
Transformations
Written below (green dotted curve) is a graph of the function . If g(x) (blue solid curve) is a reflection of f(x) about the y-axis what is the equation for g(x)?
The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function . The blue solid line represents the function , which is the function after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for .
The green dotted curve below is a graph of the function . Find the domain and range of (the blue solid curve), which is a transformation of .
In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x)+1
In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x+1)
In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)
In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x) +3
In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)+3
In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = 2f(x)
In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x/2)
In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(2x) - 1
In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x) - 1
In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x-1)
In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x-1)+2
In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x + 1) − 2
In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)
In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)+1
In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x)+1
In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = ½ f(x)
In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x)+2
In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x+2)
Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis, (b) y-axis, and (c) origin. (5, -3)
In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -(1/2)f(x+2)
Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis, (b) y-axis, and (c) origin. (-4, -2)
In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -½ ƒ ( x + 2) —2
In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = (1/2)f(2x)
Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. y=x^2+5
In Exercises 45-52, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x-1) + 1
Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. x^2+y^2=12
In Exercises 45-52, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x + 1) − 1
In Exercises 45-52, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x)=2f(x-1)
In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = x² - 2
In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (x − 2)²
In Exercises 55–59, use the graph of to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x + 2) + 3
In Exercises 55–59, use the graph of to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(2x)
In Exercises 60–63, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x^2. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = x^2 + 2
In Exercises 60–63, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x^2. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = -(x + 1)^2
In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)(x − 1)²
In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √(x + 3)
In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = (1/2) (x − 1)² – 1
In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = 2√(x + 2)
In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -2(x+2)²+1
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=x^2+2
In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √x + 1
In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √(x+1)
In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x)=-√(x + 1)
Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order. y = | x - 1 | y = x^2 - 4 How is the graph of y = | x - 1 | obtained by transforming the graph of y = | x |?
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. h(x)=-(x+1)^3
In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = √(x+1)-1
In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = 2√(x+1)-1
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=-3(x-2)^2+1
In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = |x|+3
In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = |x+3|
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=2√x+1
In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = |x + 3| - 2
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=3√x-2
What is the relationship between the graphs of ƒ(x)=|x| and g(x)=|-x|?
In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = 2|x+3|
In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = -2|x+3|+2
Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the transformations discussed in this section. Describe the transformations and give an equation for the graph.
In Exercises 95-106, begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = x³-3
Describe how the graph of each function can be obtained from the graph of ƒ(x) = |x|. g(x) = -|x|
In Exercises 95-106, begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (x − 3)^3
Let ƒ(x) = 3x -4. Find an equation for each reflection of the graph of ƒ(x). across the x-axis
In Exercises 95-106, begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = -x³
Let ƒ(x) = 3x -4. Find an equation for each reflection of the graph of ƒ(x). across the y-axis
Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the transformations discussed in this section. Describe the transformations and give an equation for the graph.
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows. (a) y = ƒ(x) +3
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows. (b) y = ƒ(x-2)
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows. (c) y = ƒ(x+3) - 2
In Exercises 95-106, begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = (x − 2)³ +1
The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows. (d) y = |ƒ(x)|
In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = ∛x+2
In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = ∛(x-2)
In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)∛(x-2)
In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)∛(x+2) - 2
