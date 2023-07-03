Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra1. Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraPolynomialsAdd and Subtract Polynomials
2:24 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, multiply the monomials. (3x²y⁴)(5xy⁷)

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.