Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (4x^2+x−6)/(x^2+3x+2)−3x/(x+1)+5/(x+2)

Similar Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.