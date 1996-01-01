Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

In Exercises 95–96, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. f(x) = 2x − 5, g(x) = x² − 3x + 8, and (ƒ o g) (x) = 7.

