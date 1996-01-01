College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Complex Numbers
Add and Subtract Complex Numbers
Problem
In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i^31
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Add complex numbers by combining like terms
by LearnZillion
64 views
Subtract complex numbers: combining like terms
by LearnZillion
54 views
Subtract complex numbers
by LearnZillion
48 views
Complex Numbers - Graphing, Adding, Subtracting
by patrickJMT
21 views
Adding and Subtracting Complex (Imaginary) Numbers
by patrickJMT
48 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.