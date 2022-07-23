Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Composition
Function composition involves combining two functions, where the output of one function becomes the input of another. For functions f and g, the composition f∘g means applying g first and then f to the result. This is crucial for solving the problem as it requires understanding how to evaluate the functions in sequence.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. When composing functions, the domain of the resulting function is determined by the domains of the individual functions and any restrictions imposed by their compositions. Identifying the domain is essential to ensure valid inputs for the composed functions.
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Square Root Function
The square root function, denoted as ƒ(x)=√x, is defined only for non-negative values of x, meaning x must be greater than or equal to zero. This restriction affects the domain of the composition involving this function. Understanding the properties of the square root function is vital for determining the overall domain of the composed functions in the problem.
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property