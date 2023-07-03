Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra7. Matrices and DeterminantsMatrix Operations and ApplicationsPerform Scalar Multiplication
4:11 minutes
Problem 57
Textbook Question

Find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. <3x2 Matrix><1x3 Matrix>

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:25m

Watch next

Master Matrix Operations with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT

Start learning
05:25
Matrix Operations
patrickJMT
102
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.