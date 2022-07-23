Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(x + 1)2 ≥ 0
Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
7:12 minutes
Problem 23
Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
(a) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) ≥ 0
(b) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) > 0
(c) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) ≤ 0
(d) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) < 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the critical points by setting the expression equal to zero: solve \(-x(x - 1)(x - 2) = 0\). The solutions are the values of \(x\) where the expression changes sign.
These critical points divide the real number line into intervals. List the intervals determined by the critical points: \((-\infty, 0)\), \((0, 1)\), \((1, 2)\), and \((2, \infty)\).
Choose a test point from each interval and substitute it into the expression \(-x(x - 1)(x - 2)\) to determine whether the expression is positive or negative on that interval.
Based on the inequality sign (≥ 0, > 0, ≤ 0, < 0), select the intervals where the expression satisfies the inequality. Remember to include or exclude the critical points depending on whether the inequality is strict or not.
Write the solution set in interval notation, combining the intervals where the inequality holds true, and include the critical points if the inequality is non-strict (≥ or ≤).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Inequalities
Polynomial inequalities involve expressions where a polynomial is compared to zero using inequality symbols (>, ≥, <, ≤). Solving them requires finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by analyzing the sign of the polynomial over different intervals.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities
Critical Points and Sign Analysis
Critical points are the roots of the polynomial where the expression equals zero. These points divide the number line into intervals. By testing values in each interval, you determine whether the polynomial is positive or negative there, which helps identify the solution set for the inequality.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Point-Slope Form
Interval Notation
Interval notation is a concise way to represent sets of real numbers. It uses parentheses () for excluding endpoints and brackets [] for including them. This notation is essential for expressing the solution sets of inequalities clearly and precisely.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
416
views
Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2 + x - 30 ≤ 0
492
views
Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2 - 2 > x
519
views
Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 + 5 ≤ 11x
477
views
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
441
views
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x+ 2) > 1 /(x -3)
459
views
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x - 1) < 1 /(x + 1)
425
views