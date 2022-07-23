Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Notation and Evaluation
Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output. Evaluating ƒ(x+h) means substituting x+h into the function in place of x, which helps analyze how the function behaves when its input changes by h.
Recommended video:
Evaluating Composed Functions
Difference of Function Values
The expression ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) calculates the change in the function's output as the input changes from x to x+h. This difference is fundamental in understanding how the function varies over an interval and is a step toward finding rates of change.
Recommended video:
Difference Quotient
The difference quotient, [ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x)] / h, measures the average rate of change of the function over the interval from x to x+h. It is a foundational concept in calculus, representing the slope of the secant line, and is used to approximate derivatives.
Recommended video:
Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs