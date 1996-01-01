In Exercises 37 - 42,
a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B.
b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.
w - x + 2y = - 3
x - y + z = 4
- w + x - y + 2z = 2
- x + y - 2z = - 4
The inverse of is
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding the Inverse of a 3 x 3 Matrix using Determinants and Cofactors - Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT