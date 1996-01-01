Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra7. Matrices and DeterminantsMultiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix EquationsFind the Multiplicative Inverse of a Square Matrix
8:10 minutes
Problem 41
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37 - 42, a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix. w - x + 2y = - 3 x - y + z = 4 - w + x - y + 2z = 2 - x + y - 2z = - 4 The inverse of is

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
6:46m

Watch next

Master Finding the Inverse of a 3 x 3 Matrix using Determinants and Cofactors - Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.