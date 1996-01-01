Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra3. Functions and GraphsDistance and Midpoint Formulas; Circles Standard Form of a Circle's Equation
2:11 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–18, find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (0, -√2) and (√7,0)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7views
Was this helpful?
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.