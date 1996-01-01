9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
Find the Common Difference for an Arithmetic Sequence
In Exercises 1–14, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a₁ = 200, d = 20
In Exercises 1–14, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1= 5/2, d = -1/2
In Exercises 1–14, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 +6, a₁ = −9
In Exercises 15–22, find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a6 when a₁ = 13, d = 4.
In Exercises 15–22, find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a50 when a₁ = 7, d = 5.
In Exercises 16–18, find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, , and common difference, d. Find a12 when a1 = -8, d = -2
In Exercises 19–21, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. -7, -3, 1, 5 ...
In Exercises 23–34, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for to find the 20th term of the sequence. 1, 5, 9, 13,...
In Exercises 23–34, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for to find the 20th term of the sequence. 7,3,-1,-5,...
In Exercises 25–27, use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum. The is a summation, refer to the textbook.
In Exercises 23–34, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for to find the 20th term of the sequence. an = an-1 +3, a₁ = 4
In Exercises 23–34, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for to find the 20th term of the sequence. an= an-1 -10, a₁ = 30
Find 1+2+3+4+...+ 100, the sum of the first 100 natural numbers.
For Exercises 45–50, write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
For Exercises 45–50, write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58. Find the difference between the sum of the first 14 terms of {b} and the sum of the first 14 terms of {an}.
Write Terms of an Arithmetic Sequence
Use the Formula for the General Term of an Arithmetic Sequence
Use the Formula for the Sum of the First <i>n</i> Terms of an Arithmetic Sequence
