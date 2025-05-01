Problem 14
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
Problem 15
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
Problem 16
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
Problem 19
For each piecewise-defined function, find (a) ƒ(-5), (b) ƒ(-1), (c) ƒ(0), and (d) ƒ(3).
Problem 21
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Problem 22
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Problem 23
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Problem 24
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Problem 25
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Problem 28
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Problem 29
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Problem 30
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
Problem 35
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Problem 37
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Problem 39
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Problem 41
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Problem 44
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[0.5x]], for x=7
Problem 45
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=-[[-x]], for x=2.5
Problem 46
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=2-[[-x]], for x=3.7
Problem 47
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x/4]], for x=7
Problem 48
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[3-(x/2)]], for x=1
Problem 49
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x]], for x=(-π)
Problem 50
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x]], for x=-√2
Problem 51
Find the value of the function for the given value of x.
Problem 52
Find the value of the function for the given value of x.
Problem 54
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x)=-[[x]]
Problem 55
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x)=[[2x]]
Problem 56
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. g(x)=[[2x-1]]
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
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