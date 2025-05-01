Problem 13
Use the graphs of the rational functions in choices A–D to answer each question.
There may be more than one correct choice. If ƒ represents the function, only one choice has a single solution to the equation ƒ(x)=3. Which one is it?
Problem 31
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=1/(x+4)
Problem 33
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=(x2-16)/(x+4)
Problem 35
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=(x2+3x+4)/(x-5)
Problem 37
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=3/(x-5)
Problem 39
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(4-3x)/(2x+1)
Problem 40
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(2x+6)/(x-4)
Problem 41
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2-1)/(x+3)
Problem 43
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2-2x-3)/(2x2-x-10)
Problem 45
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2+1)/(x2+9)
Problem 46
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(4x2+25)/(x2+9)
Problem 50c
Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d).
Problem 51
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a vertical asymptote?
A. ƒ(x)=1/(x2+2)
B. ƒ(x)=1/(x2-2)
C. ƒ(x)=3/x2
D. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x-8)
Problem 52
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a horizontal asymptote?
A. ƒ(x)=(2x-7)/(x+3)
B. ƒ(x)=3x/(x2-9)
C. ƒ(x)=(x2-9)/(x+3)
D. ƒ(x)=(x+5)/(x+2)(x-3)
Problem 53
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Problem 55
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Problem 57
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Problem 58
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of . State the domain of .
Problem 59
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Problem 61
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+1)/(x-4)
Problem 63
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+2)/(x-3)
Problem 66
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(6-3x)/(4-x)
Problem 67
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=3x/(x2-x-2)
Problem 68
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x2+6x+8)
Problem 69
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=5x/(x2-1)
Problem 72
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=[(x+3)(x-5)]/[(x+1)(x-4)]
Problem 73
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(3x2+3x-6)/(x2-x-12)
Problem 75
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(9x2-1)/(x2-4)
Problem 82
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=[(x-5)(x-2)]/(x2+9)
Problem 83
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2+8x+16)/(x2+4x-5)
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
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