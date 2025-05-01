Problem 53
Find each product or quotient where possible. 5(-7)
Problem 55
Find each product or quotient where possible. 4(0)
Problem 56
Find each product or quotient where possible. 0(-8)
Problem 57
Find each product or quotient where possible. -5/2 (-12/25)
Problem 59
Find each product or quotient where possible. -3/8 (-24/9)
Problem 62
Find each product or quotient where possible. -0.5(-0.6)
Problem 63
Find each product or quotient where possible. -0.06(0.4)
Problem 65
Find each product or quotient where possible. -14/2
Problem 67
Find each product or quotient where possible. -24/-4
Problem 69
Find each product or quotient where possible. 100/-25
Problem 71
Find each product or quotient where possible. 0/-8
Problem 73
Find each product or quotient where possible. 5/0
Problem 75
Find each product or quotient where possible. -10/17 ÷ (-12/5)
Problem 77
Find each product or quotient where possible.
Problem 78
Find each product or quotient where possible.
Problem 81
Evaluate each expression. -24
Problem 82
Evaluate each expression. -35
Problem 83
Evaluate each expression. (-2)4
Problem 84
Evaluate each expression. (-2)6
Problem 85
Evaluate each expression. (-3)5
Problem 86
Evaluate each expression. (-2)5
Problem 88
Evaluate each expression. -4 ∙ 5³
Problem 90
Evaluate each expression. 9∙3 - 16÷4
Problem 93
Evaluate each expression. (4-2³)(-2+√25)
Problem 94
Evaluate each expression. (5-3²)(√16-2³)
Problem 95
Evaluate each expression. (-2/9 -1/4) - {-5/18 - (-1/2)}
Problem 97
Evaluate each expression.
Problem 98
Evaluate each expression.
Problem 99
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. -p² -7q +r²
Problem 101
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. q+r / q+p
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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