Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 33f
Chapter 1, Problem 33f

Make the following conversions: (f) 35 F to K.

Hello everyone today we are being asked to convert 92°F to Kelvin first. We want to recall the equation to do that. We say that kelvin is equal to the degrees in Fahrenheit minus 32 Over 1.8. And then lastly we add 0.15 Plugging in our units for f we have Kelvin is equal to 92 minus 32 Over 1.8 plus 273 0.15. Simplifying this, we get a final answer of kelvin as 306 . Calvin. If we wanted to put this in scientific notation, we could also say this is equal to three .1 times 10 to the second power and that would be our final answer. I hope this helped. And until next time.
