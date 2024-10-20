Problem 19
In the process of attempting to characterize a substance, a chemist makes the following observations: The substance is a silvery white, lustrous metal. It melts at 649 °C and boils at 1105 °C. Its density at 20 °C is 1.738 g/cm3. The substance burns in air, producing an intense white light. It reacts with chlorine to give a brittle white solid. The substance can be pounded into thin sheets or drawn into wires. It is a good conductor of electricity. Which of these characteristics are physical properties, and which are chemical properties?
Problem 19b
The radius of an atom of tungsten (W) is about 2.10 A . (b) How many tungsten atoms would have to be lined up to create a wire of 2.0 mm?
Problem 20a
(a) Read the following description of the element zinc and indicate which are physical properties and which are chemical properties. Zinc melts at 420 °C. When zinc granules are added to dilute sulfuric acid, hydrogen is given off and the metal dissolves. Zinc has a hardness on the Mohs scale of 2.5 and a density of 7.13 g/cm3 at 25 °C. It reacts slowly with oxygen gas at elevated temperatures to form zinc oxide, ZnO.
Problem 20b
(b) Which properties of zinc can you describe from the photo? Are these physical or chemical properties?
Problem 21b
Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (b) production of urine in the kidneys
Problem 21c
Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: (c) melting a piece of chocolate
Problem 22
A match is lit and held under a cold piece of metal. The following observations are made: (a) The match burns. (b) The metal gets warmer. (c) Water condenses on the metal. (d) Soot (carbon) is deposited on the metal. Which of these occurrences are due to physical changes, and which are due to chemical changes?
Problem 24a
A silvery metal is put inside a beaker of water. Bubbles form on the surface of the metal and it dissolves gradually. (a) Is this an example of a chemical or a physical change?
Problem 25a
(a) Calculate the kinetic energy, in joules, of a 15-g bullet moving at 120 m/s.
Problem 27a
Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. (a) This is an example of potential energy being converted into what form of energy?
Problem 27b
Two positively charged particles are first brought close together and then released. Once released, the repulsion between particles causes them to move away from each other. (b) Does the potential energy of the two particles prior to release increase or decrease as the distance between them is increased.
Problem 28
For each of the following processes, does the potential energy of the object(s) increase or decrease? (b) Water is pumped from ground level to the reservoir of a water tower 30 m above the ground.
Problem 29
What is the kinetic energy and velocity of the aluminum sphere in Problem 1.4 at the moment it hits the ground? (Assume that energy is conserved during the fall and that 100% of the sphere's initial potential energy is converted to kinetic energy by the time impact occurs.)
Problem 31a
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (a) 3 terameters (tm)
Problem 31b
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (b) 2.5 femtoseconds (fs)
Problem 31d
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (d) 8.3 megagrams (mg).
Problem 32c
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (c) 1.828 * 10-3 s
Problem 32d
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (d) 3.523×109 m3
Problem 32g
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (g) 3.552×1012 L.
Problem 33a
Make the following conversions: (a) 83 F to C
Problem 33c
Make the following conversions: (c) 294 C to K
Problem 33d
Make the following conversions: (d) 832 K to C
Problem 33e
Make the following conversions: (e) 721 K to F
Problem 33f
Make the following conversions: (f) 35 F to K.
Problem 34a
(a) A child has a fever of 101 F. What is the temperature in C?
Problem 34b
(b) In a desert, the temperature can be as high as 45 °C, what is the temperature in °F?
Problem 35a
(a) A sample of tetrachloroethylene, a liquid used in dry cleaning that is being phased out because of its potential to cause cancer, has a mass of 40.55 g and a volume of 25.0 mL at 25 °C. What is its density at this temperature? Will tetrachloroethylene float on water? (Materials that are less dense than water will float.)
Problem 35b
(b) Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a gas at room temperature and pressure. However, carbon dioxide can be put under pressure to become a 'supercritical fluid' that is a much safer dry-cleaning agent than tetrachloroethylene. At a certain pressure, the density of supercritical CO2 is 0.469 g/cm3. What is the mass of a 25.0-mL sample of supercritical CO2 at this pressure?
Problem 37a
(a) To identify a liquid substance, a student determined its density. Using a graduated cylinder, she measured out a 45-mL sample of the substance. She then measured the mass of the sample, finding that it weighed 38.5 g. She knew that the substance had to be either isopropyl alcohol 1density 0.785 g/mL2 or toluene (density 0.866 g/mL). What are the calculated density and the probable identity of the substance?
Problem 37b
(b) An experiment requires 45.0 g of ethylene glycol, a liquid whose density is 1.114 g/mL. Rather than weigh the sample on a balance, a chemist chooses to dispense the liquid using a graduated cylinder. What volume of the liquid should he use?
