The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (a) the average kinetic energy of the molecules.
The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (b) the rootmean-square speed of the molecules.
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (a) number of molecules?
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (b) density?
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (c) average kinetic energy of the molecules?
(b) Calculate the rms speed of NF3 molecules at 25 °C.
(c) Calculate the most probable speed of an ozone molecule in the stratosphere, where the temperature is 270 K.
Which one or more of the following statements are true? (a) O2 will effuse faster than Cl2. (b) Effusion and diffusion are different names for the same process. (c) Perfume molecules travel to your nose by the process of effusion. (d) The higher the density of a gas, the shorter the mean free path.
At constant pressure, the mean free path 1l2 of a gas molecule is directly proportional to temperature. At constant temperature, l is inversely proportional to pressure. If you compare two different gas molecules at the same temperature and pressure, l is inversely proportional to the square of the diameter of the gas molecules. Put these facts together to create a formula for the mean free path of a gas molecule with a proportionality constant (call it Rmfp, like the ideal-gas constant) and define units for Rmfp.
Hydrogen has two naturally occurring isotopes, 1H and 2H. Chlorine also has two naturally occurring isotopes, 35Cl and 37Cl. Thus, hydrogen chloride gas consists of four distinct types of molecules: 1H35Cl, 1H37Cl, 2H35Cl, and 2H37Cl. Place these four molecules in order of increasing rate of effusion.
Arsenic(III) sulfide sublimes readily, even below its melting point of 320 °C. The molecules of the vapor phase are found to effuse through a tiny hole at 0.52 times the rate of effusion of Xe atoms under the same conditions of temperature and pressure. What is the molecular formula of arsenic(III) sulfide in the gas phase?
A gas of unknown molecular mass was allowed to effuse through a small opening under constant-pressure conditions. It required 105 s for 1.0 L of the gas to effuse. Under identical experimental conditions it required 31 s for 1.0 L of O2 gas to effuse. Calculate the molar mass of the unknown gas. (Remember that the faster the rate of effusion, the shorter the time required for effusion of 1.0 L; in other words, rate is the amount that diffuses over the time it takes to diffuse.)
(b) List two reasons why the gases deviate from ideal behavior.
The planet Jupiter has a surface temperature of 140 K and a mass 318 times that of Earth. Mercury (the planet) has a surface temperature between 600 K and 700 K and a mass 0.05 times that of Earth. On which planet is the atmosphere more likely to obey the ideal-gas law? Explain.
Which statement concerning the van der Waals constants a and b is true? (a) The magnitude of a relates to molecular volume, whereas b relates to attractions between molecules. (b) The magnitude of a relates to attractions between molecules, whereas b relates to molecular volume. (c) The magnitudes of a and b depend on pressure. (d) The magnitudes of a and b depend on temperature.
- Based on their respective van der Waals constants ( Table 10.3), is Ar or CO2 expected to behave more nearly like an ideal gas at high pressures?
Calculate the pressure that CCl4 will exert at 80 °C if 1.00 mol occupies 33.3 L, assuming that (a) CCl4 obeys the ideal-gas equation (b) CCl4 obeys the van der Waals equation. (Values for the van der Waals constants are given in Table 10.3.)
Table 10.3 shows that the van der Waals b parameter has units of L/mol. This means that we can calculate the sizes of atoms or molecules from the b parameter. Refer back to the discussion in Section 7.3. Is the van der Waals radius we calculate from the b parameter of Table 10.3 more closely associated with the bonding or nonbonding atomic radius discussed there? Explain.
- Torricelli, who invented the barometer, used mercury in its construction because mercury has a very high density, which makes it possible to make a more compact barometer than one based on a less dense fluid. Calculate the density of mercury using the observation that the column of mercury is 760 mm high when the atmospheric pressure is 1.01 * 105 Pa. Assume the tube containing the mercury is a cylinder with a constant cross-sectional area.
A gas bubble with a volume of 1.0 mm3 originates at the bottom of a lake where the pressure is 3.0 atm. Calculate its volume when the bubble reaches the surface of the lake where the pressure is 730 torr, assuming that the temperature does not change.
Carbon dioxide, which is recognized as the major contributor to global warming as a 'greenhouse gas,' is formed when fossil fuels are combusted, as in electrical power plants fueled by coal, oil, or natural gas. One potential way to reduce the amount of CO2 added to the atmosphere is to store it as a compressed gas in underground formations. Consider a 1000-megawatt coal-fired power plant that produces about 6 * 106 tons of CO2 per year. (a) Assuming ideal-gas behavior, 101.3 kPa, and 27 C, calculate the volume of CO2 produced by this power plant.
- Propane, C3H8, liquefies under modest pressure, allowing a large amount to be stored in a container. (a) Calculate the number of moles of propane gas in a 20-L container at 709.3 kPa and 25 C. (b) Calculate the number of moles of liquid propane that can be stored in the same volume if the density of the liquid is 0.590 g/mL. (c) Calculate the ratio of the number of moles of liquid to moles of gas. Discuss this ratio in light of the kinetic-molecular theory of gases.
- Nickel carbonyl, Ni1CO24, is one of the most toxic substances known. The present maximum allowable concentration in laboratory air during an 8-hr workday is 1 ppb (parts per billion) by volume, which means that there is one mole of Ni1CO24 for every 109 moles of gas. Assume 24 C and 101.3 kPa pressure. What mass of Ni1CO24 is allowable in a laboratory room that is 3.5 m * 6.0 m * 2.5 m?
Consider the arrangement of bulbs shown in the drawing. Each of the bulbs contains a gas at the pressure shown. What is the pressure of the system when all the stopcocks are opened, assuming that the temperature remains constant? (We can neglect the volume of the capillary tubing connecting the bulbs.)
Assume that a single cylinder of an automobile engine has a volume of 524 cm3. (a) If the cylinder is full of air at 74 C and 99.3 kPa, how many moles of O2 are present? (The mole fraction of O2 in dry air is 0.2095.) (b) How many grams of C8H18 could be combusted by this quantity of O2, assuming complete combustion with formation of CO2 and H2O?
Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (a) If the total pressure of the gases is 99.8 kPa, calculate the partial pressure of water vapor.
Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (c) How many grams of glucose (C6H12O6) would need to be metabolized to produce this quantity of CO2? (The chemical reaction is the same as that for combustion of C6H12O6. See Section 3.2 and Problem 10.57.)
- An 8.40-g sample of argon and an unknown mass of H2 are mixed in a flask at room temperature. The partial pressure of the argon is 44.0 kPa, and that of the hydrogen is 57.33 kPa. What is the mass of the hydrogen?
- An ideal gas at a pressure of 152 kPa is contained in a bulb of unknown volume. A stopcock is used to connect this bulb with a previously evacuated bulb that has a volume of 0.800 L as shown here. When the stopcock is opened, the gas expands into the empty bulb. If the temperature is held constant during this process and the final pressure is 92.66 kPa, what is the volume of the bulb that was originally filled with gas?
The density of a gas of unknown molar mass was measured as a function of pressure at 0 C, as in the table that follows. (a) Determine a precise molar mass for the gas. [Hint: Graph d>P versus P.]
