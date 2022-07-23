Skip to main content
Ch.15 Lipids
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.15 LipidsProblem 35
Chapter 15, Problem 35

Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the NaOH saponification of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin). It is a triglyceride composed of a glycerol backbone esterified with three myristic acid molecules. The condensed structural formula for trimyristin is: CH₂(OCOR)CH(OCOR)CH₂(OCOR), where R represents the myristic acid chain (C₁₃H₂₇).
Write the general reaction for the saponification of a triglyceride. Saponification involves the hydrolysis of ester bonds in the triglyceride using a strong base (NaOH) to produce glycerol and the sodium salts of the fatty acids.
For the saponification of glyceryl trimyristate, write the reactants: glyceryl trimyristate (CH₂(OCOR)CH(OCOR)CH₂(OCOR)) reacts with 3 NaOH molecules (one for each ester bond).
Write the products of the reaction: The products are glycerol (CH₂OH-CHOH-CH₂OH) and three molecules of sodium myristate (C₁₃H₂₇COONa), which is the sodium salt of myristic acid.
Combine the reactants and products to write the balanced chemical equation: CH₂(OCOR)CH(OCOR)CH₂(OCOR) + 3 NaOH → CH₂OH-CHOH-CH₂OH + 3 C₁₃H₂₇COONa. Ensure the equation is balanced in terms of both atoms and charge.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Saponification

Saponification is a chemical reaction that occurs when a fat or oil reacts with a strong base, typically sodium hydroxide (NaOH), to produce glycerol and soap. In this process, the ester bonds in triglycerides are hydrolyzed, leading to the formation of fatty acid salts, which are the soap molecules. Understanding this reaction is crucial for writing the balanced equation for the saponification of glyceryl trimyristate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:25
Ester Reactions: Saponification Concept 1

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. This notation simplifies the representation of complex molecules, making it easier to visualize and balance chemical equations. For glyceryl trimyristate, the condensed formula helps in identifying the functional groups involved in the saponification reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is the process of ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides of the equation. This is essential for obeying the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. In the context of saponification, balancing the equation involves accounting for all reactants and products, including the fatty acids and glycerol produced from the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use line-angle formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).

500
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:

b. the reaction of glyceryl tristearate with water in the presence of lipase enzyme

1239
views
Textbook Question

Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the hydrogenation of glyceryl trilinolenate, a fat containing glycerol and three linolenic acid molecules.

601
views
Textbook Question

Describe the similarities and differences between triacylglycerols and glycerophospholipids.

959
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for the cephalin that contains glycerol, two palmitic acids, phosphate, and ethanolamine (ionized).

997
views
Textbook Question

Identify the following glycerophospholipid, which is found in the nerves and spinal cord in the body, as a lecithin or cephalin, and list its components: 

855
views