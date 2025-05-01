Problem 46a
Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is needed for the brain and nerve tissues:
a. Is the phospholipid formed from glycerol or sphingosine?
Problem 48
Draw the structure for cholesterol.
Problem 51
How do chylomicrons differ from VLDL?
Problem 53
Why is LDL called “bad” cholesterol?
Problem 57
Which of the following are steroid hormones?
a. cholesterol
b. cortisol
c. estradiol
d. testosterone
Problem 59
What is the function of the lipid bilayer in a cell membrane?
Problem 61
How do molecules of cholesterol affect the structure of cell membranes?
Problem 63
Where are proteins located in cell membranes?
Problem 65a
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. A molecule moves through a protein channel.
Problem 65b
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
b. O2 moves into the cell from a higher concentration outside the cell.
Problem 66a
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. An ion moves from low to high concentration in the cell.
Problem 71
Palm oil has a high level of glyceryl tripalmitate (tripalmitin). Draw the condensed structural formula for glyceryl tripalmitate.
<IMAGE>
Problem 73a
Identify each of the following as a saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, omega-3, or omega-6 fatty acid:
a.
Problem 74a
Identify each of the following as a saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, omega-3, or omega-6 fatty acid:
a.
Problem 75a
Among the ingredients in lipstick are beeswax, carnauba wax, hydrogenated vegetable oils, and glyceryl tricaprate (tricaprin).
a. What types of lipids are these?
Problem 78a
The total kilocalories and grams of fat for some typical meals at fast-food restaurants are listed here. Calculate the number of kilocalories and the percentage of total kilocalories from fat (1 gram of fat = 9 kcal). Round answers to the tens place.
a. a beef burrito, 470 kcal, 21 g of fat
Problem 79a
Identify each of the following as a fatty acid, soap, triacylglycerol, wax, glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, or steroid:
a. beeswax
Problem 79b
Identify each of the following as a fatty acid, soap, triacylglycerol, wax, glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, or steroid:
b. cholesterol
Problem 79d
Identify each of the following as a fatty acid, soap, triacylglycerol, wax, glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, or steroid:
d. glyceryl tripalmitate (tripalmitin)
Problem 80a
Identify each of the following as a fatty acid, soap, triacylglycerol, wax, glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, or steroid:
a. sphingomyelin
Problem 81a
Identify the components (1 to 6) contained in each of the following lipids (a to d):
1. glycerol
2. fatty acid
3. phosphate
4. amino alcohol
5. steroid nucleus
6. sphingosine
a. estrogen
Problem 81d
Identify the components (1 to 6) contained in each of the following lipids (a to d):
1. glycerol
2. fatty acid
3. phosphate
4. amino alcohol
5. steroid nucleus
6. sphingosine
d. triacylglycerol
Problem 83
Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. cholesterol
b. triacylglycerols
c. carbohydrates
Problem 84
Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. proteins
b. waxes
c. phospholipids
Problem 85
Draw the condensed structural formula for a glycerophospholipid that contains glycerol, two stearic acids, phosphate, and ethanolamine (ionized).
Problem 86b
Sunflower seed oil can be used to make margarine. A triacylglycerol in sunflower seed oil contains two linoleic acids and one oleic acid.
b. Using one of the isomers, write the reaction that takes place when sunflower seed oil is used to make solid margarine.
Problem 87b
Match the lipoprotein (1 to 4) with its description (a to d).
1. chylomicrons
2. VLDL
3. LDL
4. HDL
b. transports most of the cholesterol to the cells
Problem 88b
Match the lipoprotein (1 to 4) with its description (a to d).
1. chylomicrons
2. VLDL
3. LDL
4. HDL
b. “bad” cholesterol
Problem 89c
A sink drain can become clogged with solid fat such as glyceryl tristearate (tristearin).
c. How many milliliters of a 0.500 M NaOH solution are needed to completely react with 10.0 g of glyceryl tristearate (tristearin)?
Problem 90a
One of the triacylglycerols in olive oil is glyceryl tripalmitoleate (tripalmitolein).
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for glyceryl tripalmitoleate (tripalmitolein).
Ch.15 Lipids
