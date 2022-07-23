Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 87a

The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base-pairing rules for transcription: In RNA, adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U), thymine (T) pairs with adenine (A), cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).
Read the given DNA template strand from 3' to 5' direction, as the mRNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction.
For each nucleotide in the DNA template strand, write the complementary RNA nucleotide using the base-pairing rules. For example, if the DNA template has 'T', the corresponding RNA nucleotide will be 'A'.
Apply the base-pairing rules to the entire DNA template strand: TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG.
Write the resulting mRNA sequence in the 5' to 3' direction, ensuring that the sequence is continuous and properly formatted.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). During this process, RNA polymerase binds to the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA strand by pairing RNA nucleotides with the corresponding DNA bases, replacing thymine (T) with uracil (U). This is a crucial step in gene expression, allowing the information encoded in DNA to be translated into proteins.
Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides pair during the formation of RNA from DNA. In RNA, adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U) instead of thymine (T), while cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). Understanding these rules is essential for accurately transcribing a DNA sequence into its corresponding mRNA sequence, ensuring that the genetic code is correctly conveyed for protein synthesis.
mRNA Structure

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a single-stranded molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. The structure of mRNA includes a sequence of codons, which are sets of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids. The correct formation of mRNA is vital for the translation process, as it determines the sequence of amino acids in a protein, ultimately influencing its function.
