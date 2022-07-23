A gas sample has a volume of 0.256 L with an unknown temperature. The same gas has a volume of 0.198 L when the temperature is 32 °C, with no change in the pressure or amount of gas. What was the initial temperature, in degrees Celsius, of the gas?
Use the molar volume to calculate each of the following at STP:
a. the number of moles of CO2 in 4.00 L of CO2 gas
Rearrange the variables in the combined gas law to solve for P2.
A sample of argon gas has a volume of 735 mL at a pressure of 1.20 atm and a temperature of 112 °C. What is the final volume of the gas, in milliliters, when the pressure and temperature of the gas sample are changed to the following, if the amount of gas does not change?
a. 658 mmHg and 281 K
Suppose a mixture contains helium and oxygen gases. If the partial pressure of helium is the same as the partial pressure of oxygen, what do you know about the number of helium atoms compared to the number of oxygen molecules? Explain.
In certain lung ailments such as emphysema, there is a decrease in the ability of oxygen to diffuse into the blood.
a. How would the partial pressure of oxygen in the blood change?
b. Why does a person with severe emphysema sometimes use a portable oxygen tank?