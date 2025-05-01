Problem 57b
Determine the final volume, in milliliters, of each of the following:
b. a 2.0% (m/v) LiCl solution prepared from 50.0 mL of a 10.0% (m/v) LiCl solution
Problem 61
You need 500. mL of a 5.0% (m/v) glucose solution. If you have a 25% (m/v) glucose solution on hand, how many milliliters do you need?
Problem 63a
Identify each of the following as characteristic of a solution, colloid, or suspension:
a. a mixture that cannot be separated by a semipermeable membrane
Problem 64a
Identify each of the following as characteristic of a solution, colloid, or suspension:
a. particles of this mixture remain inside a semipermeable membrane but pass through filters
Problem 67
Indicate the compartment (A or B) that will increase in volume for each of the following pairs of solutions separated by a semipermeable membrane:
Problem 69c
Are the following solutions isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic compared with a red blood cell?
c. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl
Problem 77b
Match the diagrams with the following:
b. a nonpolar solute and a polar solvent
<IMAGE>
Problem 78a
If all the solute is dissolved in diagram 1, how would heating or cooling the solution cause each of the following changes?
a. 2 to 3
<IMAGE>
Problem 79a
Select the diagram that represents the solution formed by a solute <IMAGE> that is a (9.2)
a. nonelectrolyte
<IMAGE>
Problem 79c
Select the diagram that represents the solution formed by a solute <IMAGE> that is a
c. strong electrolyte
<IMAGE>
Problem 80a
Select the container that represents the dilution of a 4% (m/v) KCl solution to give each of the following:
a. a 2% (m/v) KCl solution
<IMAGE>
Problem 81
A pickle is made by soaking a cucumber in brine, a salt-water solution. What makes the smooth cucumber become wrinkled like a prune?
Problem 83
A semipermeable membrane separates two compartments, A and B. If the levels in A and B are equal initially, select the diagram that illustrates the final levels in a to d:
<IMAGE>
Problem 84a
Select the diagram that represents the shape of a red blood cell when placed in each of the following a to e: (9.6)
<IMAGE>
a. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution
Problem 87a
Potassium nitrate has a solubility of 32 g of KNO3 in 100. g of H2O at 20 °C. Determine if each of the following forms an unsaturated or saturated solution at 20 °C:
a. adding 32 g of KNO3 to 200. g of H2O
Problem 96
An 80-proof brandy is a 40.% (v/v) ethanol solution. The "proof" is twice the percent concentration of alcohol in the beverage. How many milliliters of alcohol are present in 750 mL of brandy?
Problem 113a
In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g.
a. What is the mass percent (m/m) of the NaCl solution?
Problem 113b
In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g.
b. What is the molarity (M) of the NaCl solution?
Problem 113c
In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g.
c. If water is added to 10.0 mL of the initial NaCl solution to give a final volume of 60.0 mL, what is the molarity of the diluted NaCl solution?
Problem 117b
A solution is prepared with 70.0 g of HNO3 and 130.0 g of H2O. The HNO3 solution has a density of 1.21 g/mL.
b. What is the total volume, in milliliters, of the solution?
Problem 117d
A solution is prepared with 70.0 g of HNO3 and 130.0 g of H2O. The HNO3 solution has a density of 1.21 g/mL. (9.4)
d. What is the molarity (M) of the solution?
