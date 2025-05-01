Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
4184^{18}
454^5
4124^{12}
4454^{45}
Master Negative Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Simplify the expression with NO negative exponents.
2−1+4−12^{-1}+4^{-1}
2−1⋅242^{-1}\(\cdot\)2^4
a3⋅a−7⋅a5a^3\(\cdot\) a^{-7}\(\cdot\) a^5
3−45−2\(\frac{3^{-4}\)}{5^{-2}}
Simplify each expression, but don’t evaluate.
(10026)0\(\left\)(100^{26}\(\right\))^0
(x2)4(x3)3\(\frac{(x^2)^4}{\left(x^3\right)^3}\)
Simplify each expression using the product rule if possible.
123⋅12912^3\(\cdot\)12^9
(−4)6(−4)(-4)^6 (-4)