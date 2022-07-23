Use the following choices to answer questions 1 and 2:

a. Hemolysis

b. Hemagglutination

c. Hemagglutination inhibition

d. No hemolysis

e. Precipitin ring forms

Patient’s serum, Chlamydia, guinea pig complement, sheep red blood cells, and anti-sheep red blood cells are mixed in a tube. What happens if the patient has antibodies against Chlamydia?