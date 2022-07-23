Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words. __________ The surface cells of mucous membranes are alive.
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Understand the structure of mucous membranes: Mucous membranes consist of an epithelial layer that covers body cavities and passages exposed to the external environment, such as the respiratory, digestive, and urogenital tracts.
Recall that the surface cells of mucous membranes are typically epithelial cells, which are alive because they perform active functions like secretion and absorption.
Identify that the statement 'The surface cells of mucous membranes are alive' is true because unlike the outermost layer of skin (stratum corneum), mucous membrane surface cells remain living to maintain their protective and secretory roles.
If the statement were false, a common misconception might be that the surface cells are dead, similar to the skin's outer layer; however, this is incorrect for mucous membranes.
Therefore, no correction is needed for the underlined words in this statement since it accurately reflects the biology of mucous membranes.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Structure and Function of Mucous Membranes
Mucous membranes line body cavities and canals exposed to the external environment, such as the respiratory and digestive tracts. They consist of epithelial cells that are typically alive and actively involved in secretion and protection, supported by underlying connective tissue.
The surface cells of mucous membranes are generally alive, unlike the outermost cells of the skin's epidermis, which are dead and keratinized. This viability allows mucous membranes to perform functions like secretion and absorption effectively.
Unlike the skin's outer layer, which is composed of dead keratinized cells providing a protective barrier, mucous membranes have living epithelial cells on their surface. This distinction is crucial for understanding their different protective and functional roles.