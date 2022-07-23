Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
Identification is based on the observation of oocysts in feces.
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
Identification is based on the observation of oocysts in feces.
How many phyla are represented in the following list of organisms: Echinococcus, Cyclospora, Aspergillus, Taenia, Toxoplasma, Trichinella?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5
Most roundworms are dioecious. What does this term mean? To what phylum do roundworms belong?
Give one possible explanation of why Penicillium would make penicillin, given that the fungus does not get bacterial infections.
Under what conditions can the saprophytes Aspergillus and Rhizopus cause infections?
Use the following choices to answer the question given below:
a. Cryptococcus
b. Haemophilus
c. Listeria
d. Naegleria
e. Neisseria
Microscopic examination of cerebrospinal fluid from a person who washes windows on a building in a large city reveals ovoid cells.
Which of the following are characteristics of the Kingdom Fungi? Select all that apply.
a. They have a cell wall.
b. They are mainly unicellular.
c. They are mostly pathogens.
d. They contain peptidoglycan in their cell wall.
e. Some are photosynthetic.
f. They lack mitochondria.
g. They are prokaryotic and eukaryotic.