Explain why E. coli is frequently implicated in cystitis in females.
Name one organism that causes pyelonephritis. What are the portals of entry for microbes that cause pyelonephritis?
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Key Concepts
Pyelonephritis
Common Causative Organisms
Portals of Entry for Microbes
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows ovoid eukaryotic cell.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows epithelial cells covered with bacteria.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows gram-negative cocci in phagocytes.
Complete the following table
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows flagellated eukaryotes.