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Ch. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 26 - Microbial Diseases of the Urinary and Reproductive SystemsProblem 4
Chapter 26, Problem 4

Name one organism that causes pyelonephritis. What are the portals of entry for microbes that cause pyelonephritis?

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Identify an organism commonly associated with pyelonephritis. Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that affects the kidneys, so focus on bacteria known to infect the urinary tract.
Recall that the most frequent causative agent of pyelonephritis is Escherichia coli (E. coli), a gram-negative bacterium that normally inhabits the intestinal tract but can cause infection when it enters the urinary system.
Understand the portals of entry for microbes causing pyelonephritis. These are the routes through which bacteria gain access to the kidneys.
Recognize that the primary portal of entry is the ascending route, where bacteria enter through the urethra, travel up the ureters, and infect the kidneys. This is the most common pathway.
Note that less commonly, bacteria can reach the kidneys via the bloodstream (hematogenous spread), especially in cases of systemic infection or sepsis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pyelonephritis

Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection (UTI) that affects the kidneys, causing inflammation and infection. It often results from bacteria ascending from the lower urinary tract and can lead to serious complications if untreated.

Common Causative Organisms

The most common organism causing pyelonephritis is Escherichia coli (E. coli), a gram-negative bacterium normally found in the gut. Other bacteria like Klebsiella, Proteus, and Enterococcus species can also cause the infection.
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Portals of Entry for Microbes

Microbes causing pyelonephritis typically enter through the urethra and ascend the urinary tract to the kidneys. Less commonly, bacteria can reach the kidneys via the bloodstream (hematogenous spread), especially in systemic infections.
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