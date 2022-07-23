Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?
a. Cholesterol
b. Water
c. Vitamins
d. Heme
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Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?
a. Cholesterol
b. Water
c. Vitamins
d. Heme
In a defined medium:
a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. Blood may be included
d. Organic chemicals are excluded
All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.
___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.