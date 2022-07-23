Describe the special features of snapping division that distinguish it from regular binary fission.
Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 11, Problem 10
The presence of mycolic acid in the cell wall characterizes __________ .
a. Corynebacterium
b. Listeria
c. Nocardia
d. Mycobacterium
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Step 1: Understand what mycolic acid is. Mycolic acids are long-chain fatty acids found in the cell walls of certain bacteria, providing a waxy, hydrophobic layer that contributes to their unique staining properties and resistance to chemical damage and dehydration.
Step 2: Recall which bacterial genera are known to have mycolic acid in their cell walls. This feature is characteristic of bacteria that have a complex, lipid-rich cell wall structure.
Step 3: Review the options given: Corynebacterium, Listeria, Nocardia, and Mycobacterium. Among these, some genera are known for having mycolic acids, while others are not.
Step 4: Identify that Mycobacterium is the genus most famously associated with the presence of mycolic acid, which is a key factor in their acid-fast staining property.
Step 5: Conclude that the presence of mycolic acid in the cell wall characterizes the genus Mycobacterium.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mycolic Acid
Mycolic acids are long-chain fatty acids found in the cell walls of certain bacteria. They provide a waxy, hydrophobic barrier that makes the bacteria resistant to chemical damage and dehydration. This unique component is key to the acid-fast property of some bacteria, affecting staining and antibiotic susceptibility.
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Acid-Fast Bacteria
Acid-fast bacteria possess cell walls rich in mycolic acid, which prevents them from being decolorized by acid-alcohol after staining. This characteristic is used to identify genera like Mycobacterium and Nocardia. Acid-fast staining techniques, such as the Ziehl-Neelsen stain, are essential for detecting these bacteria.
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Bacterial Genera with Mycolic Acid
Among bacteria, genera such as Mycobacterium and Nocardia contain mycolic acid in their cell walls. Mycobacterium is the most well-known genus characterized by this feature, including pathogens like M. tuberculosis. Corynebacterium and Listeria lack significant mycolic acid and do not exhibit acid-fastness.
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