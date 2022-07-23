Textbook Question
Describe the special features of snapping division that distinguish it from regular binary fission.
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Describe the special features of snapping division that distinguish it from regular binary fission.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A giant bacterium that is large enough to be seen without a microscope is Selenomonas.
The presence of mycolic acid in the cell wall characterizes __________ .
a. Corynebacterium
b. Listeria
c. Nocardia
d. Mycobacterium