Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 10
Chapter 11, Problem 10

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ When environmental nutrients are depleted, myxobacteria aggregate in mounds to form fruiting bodies..

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the statement: myxobacteria behavior in response to environmental nutrient depletion.
Recall that myxobacteria are known for their social behavior, especially under nutrient-limited conditions.
Understand that when nutrients are scarce, myxobacteria aggregate to form multicellular structures called fruiting bodies, which help them survive harsh conditions.
Since the statement says 'myxobacteria aggregate in mounds to form fruiting bodies' when nutrients are depleted, verify if this description matches the known biological process.
Conclude that the statement is true because the aggregation into fruiting bodies is a well-documented survival strategy of myxobacteria under nutrient depletion.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Myxobacteria and Their Behavior

Myxobacteria are a group of soil-dwelling bacteria known for their complex social behavior. When nutrients are scarce, they aggregate to form multicellular structures called fruiting bodies, which help them survive harsh conditions by producing resistant spores.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
Structure of Prokaryotic Ribosomes

Fruiting Body Formation

Fruiting bodies are specialized structures formed by certain bacteria, including myxobacteria, during nutrient depletion. These structures facilitate spore development and dispersal, allowing the bacteria to endure unfavorable environments until conditions improve.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Formation & Breakdown of Polysaccharides

Environmental Nutrient Depletion as a Trigger

The depletion of environmental nutrients acts as a signal for myxobacteria to initiate aggregation and fruiting body formation. This adaptive response ensures survival by transitioning from a vegetative state to a dormant, spore-forming state.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the special features of snapping division that distinguish it from regular binary fission.

1807
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ A giant bacterium that is large enough to be seen without a microscope is Selenomonas.

870
views
Textbook Question

The presence of mycolic acid in the cell wall characterizes __________ .


a. Corynebacterium

b. Listeria

c. Nocardia

d. Mycobacterium

1375
views