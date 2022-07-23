Textbook Question
The total number of cases of a disease in a given area is its __________.
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The total number of cases of a disease in a given area is its __________.
A disease in which a pathogen remains inactive for a long period of time before becoming active is termed a(n) :
a. Subacute disease
b. Acute disease
c. Chronic disease
d. Latent disease
In general, contrast transient microbiota with resident microbiota.
Contrast the terms infection and morbidity.
An animal that carries a pathogen and also serves as host for the pathogen is a ___________ vector.
When pathogenic bacterial cells lose the ability to make adhesins, they typically .
a. Become avirulent
b. Produce endotoxin
c. Absorb endotoxin
d. Increase in virulence