The total number of cases of a disease in a given area is its __________.
Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 14, Problem 9
Contrast the terms infection and morbidity.
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Step 1: Define the term 'infection' as the invasion and multiplication of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites within a host organism, which may or may not cause disease symptoms.
Step 2: Define 'morbidity' as the state of being diseased or the incidence of illness in a population, often referring to the presence of symptoms or the impact of a disease on health.
Step 3: Explain that infection refers specifically to the presence and growth of a pathogen in the body, which can be asymptomatic or symptomatic.
Step 4: Clarify that morbidity relates to the clinical consequences or health effects resulting from an infection or other health conditions, including the severity and duration of illness.
Step 5: Summarize by contrasting that infection is about the microbial presence, while morbidity is about the health impact or disease burden experienced by the host.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Infection
Infection refers to the invasion and multiplication of pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi within a host's body, which may or may not cause symptoms. It is the biological process where microbes establish themselves and potentially cause disease.
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Morbidity
Morbidity describes the state of being diseased or the incidence of illness within a population. It measures how often a disease occurs and the impact it has on health, including the presence of symptoms and complications.
Difference Between Infection and Morbidity
While infection is the presence of microorganisms in the body, morbidity refers to the actual occurrence of disease symptoms and health impairment. Not all infections lead to morbidity, as some infections can be asymptomatic or subclinical.
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