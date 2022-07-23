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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 9
Chapter 14, Problem 9

An animal that carries a pathogen and also serves as host for the pathogen is a ___________ vector.

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Understand the definition of a vector in microbiology: a vector is an organism that transmits a pathogen from one host to another.
Differentiate between types of vectors: mechanical vectors carry pathogens passively without being infected, while biological vectors carry and also serve as hosts where the pathogen can multiply or develop.
Identify that the problem describes an animal that both carries the pathogen and serves as a host, meaning the pathogen undergoes part of its life cycle inside this animal.
Recall the term used for such vectors: biological vectors are those that harbor the pathogen internally and facilitate its development or multiplication.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'biological' vector.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector in Disease Transmission

A vector is an organism that transmits a pathogen from one host to another. Vectors can be mechanical, carrying pathogens passively, or biological, where the pathogen undergoes development or reproduction within the vector.
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Biological Vector

A biological vector is an organism that not only transmits a pathogen but also serves as a host where the pathogen can grow, develop, or multiply. This relationship is essential for the pathogen's life cycle and transmission.
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Host-Pathogen Relationship

The host is an organism that harbors a pathogen, providing an environment for its survival and reproduction. When a vector acts as a host, it supports the pathogen's life cycle, facilitating its spread to new hosts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The total number of cases of a disease in a given area is its __________.

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Textbook Question

A disease in which a pathogen remains inactive for a long period of time before becoming active is termed a(n) :

a. Subacute disease

b. Acute disease

c. Chronic disease

d. Latent disease

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Textbook Question

Bacteria that convert nitrogen gas into ammonia are:

a. Nitrifying bacteria

b. Nitrogenous

c. Nitrogen fixers

d. Nitrification bacteria

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Textbook Question

Contrast the terms infection and morbidity.

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Textbook Question

Endotoxin, also known as ___________, is part of the outer (wall) membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.

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Textbook Question

When pathogenic bacterial cells lose the ability to make adhesins, they typically                  .

a. Become avirulent

b. Produce endotoxin

c. Absorb endotoxin

d. Increase in virulence

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