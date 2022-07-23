Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?
a. Descriptive epidemiologist
b. Analytical epidemiologist
c. Experimental epidemiologist
d. Reservoir epidemiologist
Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?
a. Descriptive epidemiologist
b. Analytical epidemiologist
c. Experimental epidemiologist
d. Reservoir epidemiologist
Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?
a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.
b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.
c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.
d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.
Bacteria that convert nitrogen gas into ammonia are:
a. Nitrifying bacteria
b. Nitrogenous
c. Nitrogen fixers
d. Nitrification bacteria
Endotoxin, also known as ___________, is part of the outer (wall) membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.
An animal that carries a pathogen and also serves as host for the pathogen is a ___________ vector.
When pathogenic bacterial cells lose the ability to make adhesins, they typically .
a. Become avirulent
b. Produce endotoxin
c. Absorb endotoxin
d. Increase in virulence