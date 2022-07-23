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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 10
Chapter 14, Problem 10

A disease in which a pathogen remains inactive for a long period of time before becoming active is termed a(n) :
a. Subacute disease
b. Acute disease
c. Chronic disease
d. Latent disease

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1
Understand the definitions of the disease types listed in the options:
a. Subacute disease: A disease with symptoms that are less severe than acute but more sudden than chronic.
b. Acute disease: A disease with rapid onset and usually a short duration.
c. Chronic disease: A disease that develops slowly and lasts for a long time, often with continuous symptoms.
d. Latent disease: A disease in which the pathogen remains inactive or dormant for a long period before becoming active and causing symptoms.
Identify that the key phrase in the question is 'pathogen remains inactive for a long period before becoming active,' which matches the definition of a latent disease.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Latent Disease

A latent disease is characterized by a pathogen that remains dormant or inactive within the host for an extended period before reactivating and causing symptoms. This dormancy allows the pathogen to evade the immune system and can lead to sudden disease flare-ups.
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Acute Disease

An acute disease develops rapidly and typically has a short duration with pronounced symptoms. The immune response is often quick, and the disease resolves either through recovery or death in a brief time frame.
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Chronic Disease

Chronic diseases persist over a long period, often with slow progression and less severe symptoms compared to acute diseases. They may result from continuous infection or long-term damage caused by the pathogen.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following types of epidemiologists is most like a detective?

a. Descriptive epidemiologist

b. Analytical epidemiologist

c. Experimental epidemiologist

d. Reservoir epidemiologist

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is the best definition of a pandemic disease?

a. It normally occurs in a given geographic area.

b, It is a disease that occurs more frequently than usual for a geographical area or group of people.

c. It occurs infrequently at no predictable time scattered over a large area or population.

d. It is an epidemic that occurs on more than one continent at the same time.

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Textbook Question

Bacteria that convert nitrogen gas into ammonia are:

a. Nitrifying bacteria

b. Nitrogenous

c. Nitrogen fixers

d. Nitrification bacteria

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Textbook Question

Endotoxin, also known as ___________, is part of the outer (wall) membrane of Gram-negative bacteria.

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Textbook Question

An animal that carries a pathogen and also serves as host for the pathogen is a ___________ vector.

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Textbook Question

When pathogenic bacterial cells lose the ability to make adhesins, they typically                  .

a. Become avirulent

b. Produce endotoxin

c. Absorb endotoxin

d. Increase in virulence

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