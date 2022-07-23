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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 5
Chapter 15, Problem 5

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes are large agranulocytes.

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1
Step 1: Understand the classification of white blood cells. White blood cells are divided into granulocytes and agranulocytes based on the presence or absence of visible granules in their cytoplasm under a microscope.
Step 2: Recall that lymphocytes are a type of agranulocyte, meaning they do not have visible granules in their cytoplasm. However, lymphocytes are generally small to medium-sized cells, not large.
Step 3: Identify the error in the statement: 'Lymphocytes are large agranulocytes.' The incorrect word here is 'large' because lymphocytes are typically small or medium-sized.
Step 4: Correct the statement by replacing 'large' with 'small' or 'small to medium-sized' to accurately describe lymphocytes as small agranulocytes.
Step 5: Summarize the corrected statement: 'Lymphocytes are small agranulocytes.' This correction aligns with the standard morphological characteristics of lymphocytes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lymphocyte Classification

Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell involved in the immune response. They are classified as agranulocytes because they lack visible granules in their cytoplasm under a microscope, distinguishing them from granulocytes.
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Size Characteristics of Lymphocytes

Lymphocytes are generally small to medium-sized cells, typically smaller than granulocytes. Large lymphocytes do exist but are less common; most lymphocytes are not considered large, so describing all lymphocytes as large is inaccurate.
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Agranulocytes vs. Granulocytes

Agranulocytes, including lymphocytes and monocytes, lack cytoplasmic granules, whereas granulocytes (neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils) contain granules. This distinction is important for identifying and understanding white blood cell types.
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