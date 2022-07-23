Textbook Question
How do NOD proteins differ from Toll-like receptors?
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How do NOD proteins differ from Toll-like receptors?
The alternative complement activation pathway involves:
a. Factors B, D, and P
b. The cleavage of C5 to form C9
c. Binding to mannose sugar
d. Recognition of antigens bound to specific antibodies
Describe the classical complement cascade pathway from C1 to the MAC.
What is the role of Toll-like receptors in innate immune responses?
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Monocytes are immature macrophages.
Which of the complement fragments is inflammatory?
a. C3a
b. C4a
c. C5a
d. All of the above