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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 6
Chapter 15, Problem 6

How do NOD proteins differ from Toll-like receptors?

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1
Understand that both NOD proteins and Toll-like receptors (TLRs) are part of the innate immune system and function as pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) that detect microbial components.
Recognize that Toll-like receptors are membrane-bound receptors located either on the cell surface or within endosomal membranes, where they detect extracellular or endosomal pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs).
Know that NOD proteins are cytoplasmic receptors, meaning they are located inside the cell, and they detect intracellular bacterial components, such as fragments of peptidoglycan from bacterial cell walls.
Compare the signaling pathways: TLRs typically activate signaling cascades leading to the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines through pathways like NF-κB, while NOD proteins also activate NF-κB but respond specifically to intracellular bacterial invasion.
Summarize the key difference: TLRs detect extracellular or endosomal microbial molecules, whereas NOD proteins detect intracellular bacterial components, reflecting their different cellular localizations and roles in immune surveillance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NOD Proteins

NOD proteins are intracellular pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) that detect bacterial peptidoglycan fragments inside the cytoplasm. They play a key role in sensing intracellular pathogens and initiating immune responses by activating signaling pathways like NF-κB.
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Toll-like Receptors (TLRs)

Toll-like receptors are membrane-bound PRRs located on the cell surface or in endosomal compartments. They recognize a broad range of microbial molecules such as lipopolysaccharides and flagellin, triggering innate immune responses by activating inflammatory signaling cascades.
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Toll-Like Receptors

Differences in Localization and Ligand Recognition

The main difference between NOD proteins and TLRs lies in their cellular location and ligands: NOD proteins detect intracellular bacterial components, while TLRs recognize extracellular or endosomal microbial molecules. This distinction allows the immune system to detect pathogens in different cellular compartments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The type of interferon present late in an infection is:

a. Alpha interferon

b. Beta interferon

c. Gamma interferon

d. Delta interferon

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Textbook Question

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ Phagocytes exhibit chemotaxis toward a pathogen.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ Lymphocytes are large agranulocytes.

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Textbook Question

Interferons ____________.

a. Do not protect the cell that secretes them

b. Stimulate the activity of macrophages

c. Cause muscle aches, chills, and fever

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Describe the classical complement cascade pathway from C1 to the MAC.

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Textbook Question

Which of the complement fragments is inflammatory?

a. C3a

b. C4a

c. C5a

d. All of the above

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