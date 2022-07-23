How do NOD proteins differ from Toll-like receptors?

The type of interferon present late in an infection is:
a. Alpha interferon
b. Beta interferon
c. Gamma interferon
d. Delta interferon
The type of interferon present late in an infection is:
a. Alpha interferon
b. Beta interferon
c. Gamma interferon
d. Delta interferon
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Phagocytes exhibit chemotaxis toward a pathogen.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes are large agranulocytes.
Interferons ____________.
a. Do not protect the cell that secretes them
b. Stimulate the activity of macrophages
c. Cause muscle aches, chills, and fever
d. All of the above
Describe the classical complement cascade pathway from C1 to the MAC.
Which of the complement fragments is inflammatory?
a. C3a
b. C4a
c. C5a
d. All of the above