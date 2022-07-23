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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 1
Chapter 18, Problem 1

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
________ Cyclosporine is released by degranulating mast cells.

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1
Identify the key concept in the statement: Cyclosporine and its source of release in the immune system.
Recall that mast cells release substances through degranulation, but these substances are typically histamine, cytokines, and other inflammatory mediators, not Cyclosporine.
Understand that Cyclosporine is actually an immunosuppressive drug, not a naturally released molecule from mast cells.
Determine the correct phrase to replace 'Cyclosporine' with, which should be a substance that mast cells release upon degranulation, such as 'histamine'.
Rewrite the statement with the corrected phrase: 'Histamine is released by degranulating mast cells.' and mark the original statement as false.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mast Cells and Their Function

Mast cells are immune cells involved in allergic reactions and inflammation. They contain granules filled with histamine and other mediators, which are released during degranulation to trigger immune responses.
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Degranulation Process

Degranulation is the process by which mast cells release the contents of their granules, such as histamine and cytokines, into surrounding tissues. This release helps mediate inflammation and allergic reactions.
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Cyclosporine and Its Source

Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressive drug produced by the fungus Tolypocladium inflatum, not by mast cells. It is used to prevent organ transplant rejection by inhibiting T-cell activation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is AIDS more accurately termed a syndrome rather than a mere disease?

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Textbook Question

The major inflammatory mediator released by degranulating mast cells in type I hypersensitivity is:

a. Immunoglobulin

b. Complement

c. Histamine

d. Interleukin

e. Prostaglandin

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Textbook Question

Put the number of the type of immune system hypersensitivity in the blank next to each manifestation. Each of the four types may be used more than once or not at all. If the manifestation is not an immune hypersensitivity, put zero in the blank.

1. Acute anaphylaxis

2. Allergic contact dermatitis

3. Systemic lupus erythematosus

4. Allograft rejection

5. AIDS

6. Graft-versus-host disease

7. Milk allergy

8. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

9. Asthma

10. Hay fever

I. Type I hypersensitivity

II. Type II hypersensitivity

III. Type III hypersensitivity

IV. Type IV hypersensitivity

0. Not a hypersensitivity

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Textbook Question

The immunoglobulin class that mediates type I hypersensitivity is:

a. IgA

b. IgM

c. IgG

d. IgD

e. IgE

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Textbook Question

Label the four types of grafts on the accompanying figure.

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