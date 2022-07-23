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Ch. 18 - Immune Disorders
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 18 - Immune DisordersProblem 1
Chapter 18, Problem 1

Why is AIDS more accurately termed a syndrome rather than a mere disease?

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1
Understand the definition of a disease versus a syndrome: A disease typically refers to a specific pathological condition with a known cause and consistent set of symptoms, while a syndrome is a collection of signs and symptoms that occur together but may have multiple causes or manifestations.
Recognize that AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) is characterized by a wide range of symptoms and opportunistic infections rather than a single, uniform disease process.
Note that AIDS results from the progressive failure of the immune system caused by HIV infection, leading to various secondary infections and conditions, which vary among individuals.
Explain that because AIDS encompasses multiple clinical conditions and manifestations resulting from immune deficiency, it fits the definition of a syndrome rather than a single disease.
Summarize that the term 'syndrome' reflects the complexity and variability of AIDS, highlighting that it is a collection of symptoms and illnesses linked by the underlying immune system damage.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Syndrome vs. Disease

A disease is a specific pathological condition with a consistent set of symptoms and causes, while a syndrome is a collection of signs and symptoms that occur together but may have multiple causes. AIDS is termed a syndrome because it encompasses various symptoms and opportunistic infections resulting from immune system failure.
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Pathophysiology of AIDS

AIDS results from the progressive destruction of the immune system by the HIV virus, leading to a weakened defense against infections. This immune deficiency causes a range of illnesses rather than a single disease, highlighting the complexity and variability of clinical manifestations.
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Opportunistic Infections and Conditions

In AIDS, the compromised immune system allows opportunistic infections and cancers to develop, which are not caused directly by HIV but occur due to immune failure. These diverse conditions collectively define the syndrome, illustrating why AIDS is more than a single disease.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Put the number of the type of immune system hypersensitivity in the blank next to each manifestation. Each of the four types may be used more than once or not at all. If the manifestation is not an immune hypersensitivity, put zero in the blank.

1. Acute anaphylaxis

2. Allergic contact dermatitis

3. Systemic lupus erythematosus

4. Allograft rejection

5. AIDS

6. Graft-versus-host disease

7. Milk allergy

8. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

9. Asthma

10. Hay fever

I. Type I hypersensitivity

II. Type II hypersensitivity

III. Type III hypersensitivity

IV. Type IV hypersensitivity

0. Not a hypersensitivity

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.

________ Cyclosporine is released by degranulating mast cells.

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Textbook Question

Label the four types of grafts on the accompanying figure.

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